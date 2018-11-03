Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.

Members of the East Central Drug Task Force, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office and the Mexico Department of Public Safety arrested two people Friday afternoon on South Clark Street in Mexico.

Officials arrested James Worthington, 51, of Benton City, and 37-year-old Samuel Gourley, of of Auxvasse. Authorities said they seized about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine. Both men have pending charges for second degree drug trafficking, according to the release.

Worthington could face charges of resisting arrest by fleeing after he tried to run away from authorities, the release said.

Later Friday evening, a follow-up investigation led members of the East Central Drug Task Force to Callaway County, where authorities arrested a third person.

Officials took 40-year-old Daniel Smith, of Kingdom City, into custody after they seized 1 pound of methamphetamine, a loaded gun, and more $63,000 in cash. Smith was being held without bond, according to the release.

The MUSTANG Drug Task Force, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in Smith's arrest.