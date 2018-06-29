Authorities: Man hit detective in the face, tried to grab weapon

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a police detective.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 45-year-old George Michael Harris of Lincoln County was in custody for the incident that happened Friday when a detective went to a home to talk to Harris' step-sister about an investigation unrelated to Harris.

Police said Harris rushed the detective, struck him in the face and knee and tried to grab his weapon while saying, "I am going to kill you."

The woman called 911. The detective and Harris fought until help arrived.

The detective continues to suffer from headaches. Police said they don't know what prompted the attack.

Harris was jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond on charges of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.