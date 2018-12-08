Authorities: Man who escaped Missouri jail back in custody

BENTON (AP) — A man who escaped from a southeast Missouri jail is back in custody.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 31-year-old Joshua Musgrove was found Sunday after the Scott County Sheriff's Department received a tip. He was taken into custody without incident.

Musgrove was being held on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities say that after a court appearance on Thursday, Musgrove fled from the jail through a service gate that had been inadvertently left unsecured.