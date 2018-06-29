Authorities: Missing man's car found with body nearby

DE SOTO (AP) - Authorities say a car belonging to a St. Louis-area man missing for three months has been found along with a body nearby.

29-year-old Andrew Craig's apparently crashed maroon Chevrolet Lumina was found Saturday down a ravine in a wooded area just outside of his hometown of De Soto.

A bicyclist spotted the car, and authorities suspect the body found near it had been ejected during the wreck.

Craig went missing in early June after last being seen near his apartment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is awaiting autopsy results to confirm the driver's identity.