Authorities On The Hunt For Police Hummer

FARMINGTON (AP) - Authorities in southeast Missouri are searching for a stolen Hummer - a one-time military vehicle taken from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, reports that the sheriff's department acquired the camouflaged Hummer through a Defense Department program. It turned up missing last week and was used in a smash-and-grab crime at a restaurant in neighboring Ste. Genevieve County.

Deputies in both counties are searching for the Hummer. Meanwhile, surveillance cameras captured the crime and authorities are searching for persons of interest.