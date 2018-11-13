Authorities: Pettis County man tried to make pipe bomb to use on ex-wife

PETTIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with the unlawful manufacturing of a weapon after he allegedly tried to make a pipe bomb.

According to a probable cause statement, 37-year-old Cody Lappat told his ex-sister-in-law through text messages, he was "going to show people and the cops just how crazy he was."

Lappat told her he was intent on "blowing stuff up" at his ex-wife's house, according to the probable cause statement.

The ex-sister-in-law called authorities. A search of Lappat's house on Monday found shell casings, bullets, and firecrackers.

The probable cause statement also showed Lappat told an acquaintance he wanted to make a bomb and put it under his ex-wife's car.

According to the sheriff's department, Boone talked Lappat out of the plan.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.