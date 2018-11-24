Authorities recover body from the Spring River

CARTHAGE (AP) — Authorities say a body pulled from a river is that of a southwest Missouri man who has been missing since a police chase earlier this month.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Tyler J. Smith, of Carthage, was found around 10 a.m. Sunday in the Spring River in Carthage. The Joplin Globe reports that Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Smith disappeared Dec. 1 while fleeing from officers during a car chase. He was reported missing four days later.

Authorities say they don't suspect foul play in the death.