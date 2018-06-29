Authorities Respond to Strong Arm Robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Officers dispatched to a strong arm robbery at Mills and Forum Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation revealed the male victim and his girlfriend, both 30 years old, were walking southbound on Forum. Authorities said the two parted ways from each other by approximately 100 feet due to an earlier argument.

Two unidentified suspects appeared out of the tree line and physically attacked the male victim, according to the Columbia Police Department. The male victim was knocked to the ground, and the suspects stole items from him.

The victim suffered numerous lacerations to his face, along with scrapes and bruises. An ambulance transported the victim by ambulance to the UMC emergency room for treatment and observation.

There is no suspect information. Officers are unable to locate a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.