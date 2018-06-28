Authorities say child's death at home day care an accident

COLUMBIA (AP) - Boone County authorities said the death of an 11-month-old girl at a small home-based day care near Columbia was an accident.

Sheriff's Detective Tom O'Sullivan said deputies went to the day care east of Columbia last Thursday on a report of an unresponsive child. He said the girl apparently became entangled in a blanket and suffocated while she was sleeping in a crib.

O'Sullivan told The Columbia Daily Tribune that preliminary indications point to a "tragic, accidental death." He said it will be a couple of weeks before autopsy results are received.

Five children were at the house, including one of the home owner's children.

O'Sullivan said the woman doesn't have a license for the day care. State law does not require a license for four or fewer unrelated children.