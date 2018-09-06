Authorities Say Death of Man, 87, Suspicious

By: The Associated Press

CARTHAGE - Authorities in southwest Missouri are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man.

The Joplin Globe reports that Raymond Ritchhart was found dead in his Carthage home by a neighbor who went to check on him Monday evening.

Investigators have termed Ritchhart's death "suspicious," and say an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of his death.

The Tri-State Major Case Squad has been activated for the investigation.