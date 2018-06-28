Authorities say deputies shot, killed man in Stone County

BRANSON (AP) — Authorities say deputies have killed a man who shot his wife and pointed a handgun at the deputies.

KOLR-TV reports that 58-year-old Rick Gullickson was killed early Friday at a home in southern Stone County. The Stone County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the deputies went to the home after a woman called to report that her husband had shot her.

Authorities said Gullickson came outside and pointed his handgun at the deputies. They fired at Gullickson and shot him. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Two Stone County deputies are on paid administrative leave as is standard procedure. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called to investigate.

The condition of Gullickson's wife wasn't immediately available.