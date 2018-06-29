Authorities Say No Foul Play in Death of Missouri Runner

LIBERTY - Authorities in northwest Missouri say a 30-year-old man who disappeared after going for a run in July died of natural causes.

The body of Chad Rogers was discovered inside a portable toilet near a Liberty construction site on July 26, four days after he left his home in the Kansas City suburb for an evening run.

Liberty police said Wednesday the Jackson County medical examiner's office found no signs of foul play. The precise cause of his death was not released.

Rogers was an avid runner and a former youth minister at a Jefferson City church. Family members said he had been a stay-at-home dad since moving back to Liberty recently with his wife and 1-year-old son.

His disappearance had triggered a massive search by hundreds of friends and volunteers.