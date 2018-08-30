Authorities search for slain Kansas City woman's missing car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman's death in Kansas City, Missouri, as a homicide and asking the public for help locating her missing car.

Police said in a news release that Ashley Geddes was found dead inside a home Thursday afternoon, just one day before what would have been her 25th birthday.

The release says the Kansas City, Missouri, woman's 2014 silver Chrysler 200 is missing. The vehicle has Kansas plates.