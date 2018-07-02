Authorities searching for Kansas man in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri have been searching for a Kansas man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police in Sikeston, Missouri, told The Pittsburg Morning Sun that 66-year-old Larry Weaver, of Pittsburg, checked into a Sikeston motel and failed to check out Monday. Police Capt. Jim McMillin says hotel staff contacted police Tuesday after realizing Weaver and his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle were gone, but personal items such as a wallet, credit cards, keys and clothing were left in the room.

He says police haven't ruled out foul play.

Weaver was last seen on a surveillance camera getting gas near the hotel Sunday evening.

McMillin says crews used a helicopter Tuesday to search for Weaver, whose family says had no medical problems.