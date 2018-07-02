Authorities Searching for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

COLE COUNTY - The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Jefferson City on December 21. The Highway Patrol tells KOMU 8 News the missing person is Markell X. Beasley, a 6-year-old boy.

The possible suspect or associate is believed to be 40-year-old Demitrius Beasley. Authorities identify Beasley as a black male, age six, 51 inches tall, weighing 52 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, wearing and orange hat, grey and orange coat, blue shirt, and blue jeans.

The Highway Patrol said on December 21, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim's mother Michelle Gelling allowed the victim, Markell Beasley, to travel to St. Louis from Jefferson City with family members of the suspect for a Christmas gathering. The family members transported the victim to St. Louis and then released him to the custody of the suspect.

Although the child was partially raised by Gelling and the suspect, the Highway Patrol report said the suspect has no legal rights to the child and is not the biological father of the victim.

Beasley and Gelling have exchanged a series of text messages and phone calls. Authorities said during the phone calls, Beasley made threats to Gelling that the child would not be returned to her and made threats to others trying to take the child from him. Upon further investigation, there is no indication that there was a Christmas gathering in St. Louis and the intention was to give the child to the suspect.



Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6351.