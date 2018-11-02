Authorities searching for Missouri woman

TROY (AP) — Authorities say they're searching for an eastern Missouri woman after her husband was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The body of 50-year-old William Benhardt was found in his truck north of Bellflower in Montgomery County on Thursday. Police say he died of a single gunshot wound, but that it appears two rounds had been fired from his revolver.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says his wife, 50-year-old Sussette Benhardt, is considered missing and endangered. Department spokesman Lt. Andy Binder told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch a murder-suicide is one of the possibilities investigators are considering.

Authorities say the couple operates an area nursery and were going through a divorce.

Binder says authorities on Friday have been searching the couple's 50-acre property in rural Lincoln County for any evidence.