Authorities suspect a murder-suicide attempt in shooting that leaves one dead

IRONTON (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman is dead and her husband injured in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide attempt.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the body of Tammy Jones was found Saturday night at an apartment in Ironton. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 31-year-old Corey Jones also suffered a gunshot injury. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital and authorities say he is expected to recover. Police believe Jones shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities aren't certain what prompted the shootings.