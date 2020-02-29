Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break in the nearly 30 year cold case murder of 15-year-old Greg Jones.
According to a previous AP article, Jones was reported missing on April 24, 1991, by his adoptive parents after he was late to supper. His body was found June 8, 1991. Jones had been shot.
On February 27, 2020, nearly 30 years later, authorities announced they have a suspect in custody. The name of the suspect has not been released yet due to the age of the suspect at the time of offense.
KOMU 8 will live-stream the press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Updates to this story will be made as details become available.
