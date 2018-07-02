Authorities Unable to Locate Subject of Manhunt

COLUMBIA - UPDATE 8:48 a.m.: The MU News Bureau released a statement Saturday morning confirming that police were unable to locate a suspect after an overnight manhunt, and repeating the call for residents to be on the look-out for a white or middle-eastern man in his 30s, 6' to 6' 2" with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a backward tan cap, dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts.

KOMU 8 spoke to one Columbia police officer who said the department does not have a suspect in custody, and after 3 hours of searching, the manhunt is no longer officially ongoing, with perimeters broken down.

Columbia Police, the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the University of Missouri Police Department were involved in the hunt for the man matching the description of a suspect wanted for burglary and sexual assault. Columbia Police with K-9 units searched the wooded area between Stadium and Grindstone overnight. During the search, drivers were asked to stay out of the area.

The search started when officers went to confront the man Friday night. He took off running into the woods near The Grove apartments, by 3100 Rock Quarry Road.

MU Police sent email alerts to students Friday night warning that the suspect could have been headed toward the Mizzou campus. The alert said that the individual was last seen in the Hinkson Creek area south of campus.

Anyone who sees the individual described should not approach him and call 911.

