Authorities Will Investigate Shed Fire Near Holts Summit

CALLAWAY COUNTY- A machine shed located on route AA outside of Holts Summit burned down late Thursday afternoon. It took 17 members of the Holts Summit Fire Department to extinguish the fire, and the shed was declared a total loss.

Firefighters were on the scene in about fifteen minutes after being notified. Responders received several calls for the fire, including from the owner, who had minor burns on his hands despite not being present when the fire began. Authorities say an investigation will take place to determine the cause.