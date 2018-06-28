Authorities: Woman runs over, kills man who threatened her

ADVANCE (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri say a woman killed her husband by running him down with a car after he threatened to kill her and a child.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that the 45-year-old Delta man died Saturday after abducting his wife and child. The post says he threatened to kill himself as well as the woman and child. After driving around with them, he returned to a residence where the wife was able to escape and get into another vehicle. The post says she ran him down "before he could shoot her."

The name of the man wasn't immediately released. The woman is being treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.