Autism Awareness Effort by 11-Year-Olds May Expand

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Three 11-year-olds in a suburban St. Louis school district are reaching out to their peers with autism.

Kevin Schuller, Taylor Baxter and Emily Oster are just preparing to enter middle school in the Rockwood School District, but the program they created, REACH, is already being used in two grade schools in the west St. Louis County district.

Now, the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis reports that the students want to expand the program district-wide.

The trio started the program while at Uthoff Valley Elementary School in February. Kevin was diagnosed in third grade with Asperger's syndrome.

Taylor and Emily worked with Kevin to form REACH with the goal of helping kids with different abilities fit in.