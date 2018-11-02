Autism center says name used in door-to-door sales scam

COLUMBIA — The MU Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders said Thursday that it has been made aware of a scam involving attempted door-to-door sales using the center's name.

The center alleges that salespeople are offering magazine subscriptions while falsely claiming to represent the Thompson Center.

They state that those attempting to sell these subscriptions are not associated with the center or the University of Missouri in any way, and that anyone encountering the scammers should refuse to purchase a subscription and call the police.

"The Thompson Center does not raise money through selling subscriptions of any kind or from going door-to-door," said Stephen Kanne, associate professor and executive director of the Thompson Center, in a statement released Thursday. "People who wish to support the Thompson Center financially can make donations directly at thompsoncenter.missouri.edu."