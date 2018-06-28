Autism program expanding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An early intervention program at Mercy Kids Autism Center in suburban St. Louis is raising hopes for some parents.

The center began offering the early intensive program about three years ago for children ages 18 months to 3 years. The program, known as the Early Start Denver Model, is now being expanded at Mercy, which is partnering with another provider, St. Louis Arc. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a donation from a local family foundation is funding the expansion.

Paula Juelich says that before her son started the program he had a check-list of troubling behaviors. Language skills and use of gestures had stopped; he no longer made eye contact. Juelich says that after five months of intensive training, David, now 4, is a different child.