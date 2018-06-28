Autistic boy goes to hospital after school cafeteria beating

LIBERTY (AP) - An eighth-grader with autism has returned to a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital after suffering complications from a severe beating he took in the lunchroom from another student.

The boy's mother says her 12-year-old son sustained a cracked skull, a fractured jaw and damage to his ear last week at Liberty Middle School in suburban Kansas City.

Blake Kitchen was in the hospital for three days after the fight and returned Tuesday.

FOX4 News reports Blake, who has Asperger's Syndrome, likes to sit at the same spot daily. His mother says when Blake asked a boy to move from his spot, another boy beat him until he blacked out.

Blake's parents say they sent a letter to the school about previous bullying, but nothing was done.

Liberty officials are investigating.