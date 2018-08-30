Autistic boy goes to hospital after school cafeteria beating

LIBERTY (AP) - The parents of a Missouri sixth-grader with autism said he was severely beaten by another student in a school lunchroom.

The boy's mother says her 12-year-old son sustained a cracked skull, a fractured jaw and damage to his ear last week at Liberty Middle School in suburban Kansas City.

Children's Mercy Hospital says Blake Kitchen spent four days there and was released Monday.

WDAF-TV reports that Blake, who has Asperger's Syndrome, likes to sit at the same spot daily. His mother says when Blake asked a boy to move from his spot, another boy beat him until he blacked out.

Blake's parents say they sent a letter to the school about previous bullying, but nothing was done.

Liberty officials are investigating.