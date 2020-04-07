Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums

17 hours 51 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 11:49:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
By: Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis.

Allstate said it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by its customers in April and May, which comes to a total of about $600 million.

"Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback," said Allstate CEO Tom Wilson "This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents."

Allstate's payments will go to all US and Canadian customers with personal auto insurance, whether or not their state has any kind of stay-at-home order. American Family, which only serves customers in 19 states, also said its payments would go to all of its customers.

American Family Insurance said it will give back about $50 per car that a household has insured with the company via a one-time payment. It said that will total about $200 million.

Allstate and American Family also said their customers who are having financial problems because of a loss of income can delay payments on insurance premiums without penalty if they contact the companies.

Both are also expanding insurance coverage for customers who use their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine and other goods. Standard personal auto insurance policies typically exclude coverage that is used for a customer's car.

And Allstate says it is also offering anyone in the United States, whether or not they are an Allstate customer, free identity protection for the rest of the year "since our lives have become more digital."

Is it enough?

But Allstate is probably giving back only a fraction of the money it is likely to save from reduced insurance claims during the crisis said Dan Karr, the CEO of ValChoice, a data analytics company that acts as a watchdog on the insurance industry.

Figures reported by Allstate to state insurance regulators show it pays out a little more than $1 billion a month in auto insurance claims, he said. Karr's modeling suggests that those claims are likely falling by about 85% due to the reduced number of accidents.

"I think it's great what Allstate did. But where's the rest of savings?" Karr told CNN Business. He said American Family Insurance's refund will probably equal even less of the average premium than Allstate's target of a 15% reduction.

It's too soon to know exactly how far claims will decline because of the drop in driving, said Allstate spokesman Justin Herndon. He said the company may give additional payments to customers as it gets more data on claims.

"We decided to act quickly to put our customers first. This is something we'll keep looking at," he said.

American Family said it has seen between a 20% to 40% in claims on a weekly basis between the pandemic declaration on March 11 through last Friday.

Other consumer groups praised the moves by the insurers.

"Is it enough? Probably not," said J. Robert Hunter, director of insurance for the Consumer Federation of America. "[But] Allstate and American Family deserve praise for their industry leadership on this vital first step. While it's too early to tell if the amounts promised are enough to reflect the big drop in auto accidents, the actions by American Family and Allstate are the right thing to do to help policyholders beleaguered by Covid-19 restrictions and job loss. We urge other insurers to take similar actions quickly."

Will others follow suit?

Karr said he wouldn't be surprised to see other insurers follow Allstate's lead.

Industry leader State Farm, which is a mutual insurance company owned by customers, is "closely monitoring our automobile insurance losses and are considering how best to take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders," according to a statement from the company. It said it expects a decision by the end of the week. Progressive said it is "exploring how to best return some premium to customers to reflect the decreased exposure that comes with less frequent driving during the pandemic and expect to have those plans in place soon." Spokespeople with Geico, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their plans.

An 85% drop in the number of accidents is a conservative estimate, Karr said. He said that data confirms that is the percentage of accidents that happens during periods of heavy traffic, which are almost completely absent in areas with stay-at-home orders.

Auto insurance companies will probably continue to benefit from reduced driving even after stay-at-home orders are lifted in some states, he said, noting a large number of people will continue to work from home either full or part-time. Others will continue to be out of work because their employer went out of business during the crisis. Workers driving or riding in cars to and from work makes up for about 28% of miles driven by vehicles in a normal time, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

"Data shows accident rates go up exponentially as traffic increases, and even a 5% reduction in traffic will make a difference," he said. "Even people who are still driving because they are essential workers, the accidents rates will be way down."

For those whose insurers are not offering money back, Karr said those customers should call their insurer and change the coverage on the vehicle from use for work to personal use, assuming they are staying home. That will produce savings as well. But they should be sure to change it back to commuting use once they are using the car to get to and from work once again.

More News

Grid
List

Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
COLUMBIA - People around the country are facing new realities and, in some cases, a new virtual reality. Since... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies say they are investigating a death after a man's body was found in Perche Creek,... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 903 Jefferson Street at 12:43 p.m.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Man charged with abandoning corpse in Callaway County
Man charged with abandoning corpse in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Prosecutors filed charges in late March against a man suspected of abandoning a corpse in Callaway County... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
COLUMBIA - Palen Music Center was one of many businesses impacted two weeks ago by Columbia’s stay-at-home order. After the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
MIAMI (AP) — Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face cream door to door in Miami. Her husband... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:24:27 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month,... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 3,000 cases in Missouri
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 3,000 cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 9:18:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 7:52:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 11:49:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Four arrested after BB gun incident
Four arrested after BB gun incident
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
COLUMBIA - A temporary camp that was set up to help homeless people deal with the COVID-19 outbreak has been... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
COLUMBIA – Animal shelters are looking for alternative ways to allow adoptions and find foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 3:39:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 80°
7pm 78°
8pm 75°
9pm 70°