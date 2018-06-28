Auto Parts Maker to Build Facility in Missouri

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG(AP) - A Michigan automobile parts company plans to build a new manufacturing facility in west-central Missouri.

Janesville Acoustics plans to build a $13.4 million, 155,000-square-foot facility in Warrensburg to supply parts to a General Motors assembly plant in the Kansas City area.

Gov. Jay Nixon says the project could create 164 fulltime jobs in Missouri.

The company could receive up to $1.3 million of tax incentives from the Department of Economic Development if it meets the job and investment targets.

The facility initially will produce trunk and dash liners, specialized carpets and acoustical insulation for the Chevrolet Malibu.

Janesville Acoustics is headquartered in Southfield, Mich.