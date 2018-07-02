Automated Tornado Messages in Callaway County

FULTON - A new automated tornado warning system is beginning on Tuesday for all Callaway County residential telephone land lines. Over 14,000 land lines will receive the emergency calls.

On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Callaway County residents can expect to receive the automated messages for a county-wide tornado drill.

If there is stormy weather on Tuesday anywhere in Missouri, the tornado drill will be postponed to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Callaway County Emergency Management.

Callaway County residents can opt to have the automated message directly sent to their cell phones. To sign up for the cell phone alert, email michellekidwell@cceoc.org.

The automated messages will reach 14,000 land lines and so far 400 cell phones.