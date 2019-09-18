Autopsies scheduled for four-year-old boy and family friend found dead
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping two county agencies with a death investigation Tuesday.
Troop F, which covers mid-Missouri, tweeted the following Tuesday morning:
We are assisting Osage & Gasconade County agencies with the death investigation of a child & an adult male, found in a rural area of Gasconade County.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 17, 2019
There is no danger to the public. Further info to follow.
In a news release Tuesday morning, the Highway Patrol said the child was a four-year-old boy from Belle, reported missing Monday night. According to the release, he had last been seen with a 37-year-old male family friend Sunday morning.
Late Monday, search teams found the male's vehicle on Valentine Ford Road near Route A in Gasconade County. The male and child were found dead nearby.
An ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is being conducted by investigators of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Belle Police Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Department, and Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department.