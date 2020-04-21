Autopsy inconclusive on body found in Missouri

CALIFORNIA (AP) - Authorities are not sure if the death of a man whose body was found in central Missouri over the weekend is suspicious, after an autopsy did not reveal a cause of death.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Hunter said Wednesday that investigators are running down some leads arising from the autopsy.

A hunter found the decomposed body Saturday in southern Moniteau County.

Hunter says the autopsy revealed the body was that of a nearly 30-year-old man and the focus now is to identify him.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Hunter wouldn't say how long investigators believe the man's body was in the field but it was so decomposed that gender could not be determined without the autopsy.