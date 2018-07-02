Autopsy Ordered in Death of Southwest Missouri Teen

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) - An autopsy has been ordered in the death of an autistic teenager whose body was found in a pond near his home in southwest Missouri. The Joplin Globe reported that the autopsy was ordered as part of the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Freddie Williams. Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel, however, said foul play is not suspected.

The boy's body was found Thursday less than a mile northeast of the boy's in Webb City. He had been reported missing about 15 hours earlier. Authorities suspect Williams drowned, but an autopsy is needed to confirm both manner and cause of death.