Autopsy Planned on Body Found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY - A medical examiner will perform an autopsy Monday on the body of a man found over the weekend in Maries County.

The deceased man was discovered in a wooded area off of Highway 28 near State Route E. Law enforcement said they believe the subject had been there for about a week.

Before the autopsy, law enforcement said they couldn't confirm the cause of death or whether or not foul play was involved.

Sheriff Chris Heitman said following the autopsy, the sheriff's office will release the name of the man.