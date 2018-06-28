Autopsy Released in Kirksville Deaths

"I had last talked to him on Friday and he called to say he loved his father and me, and that was the last time I spoke to him," she recalled.

Victims included 23-year-old Maranda McDermott who lived in the duplex. Her two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son also were found dead at the scene. The McDermott's other child, a four-year-old daughter, was not in the home.

"With this size community, it wouldn't surprise me who knows someone who knows one of the victims," said Kirksville Police Chief Jim Hughes.

Police and other authorities resumed their investigation Monday, but they said they still had no definite information about how and why the victims died. Their bodies were taken to Columbia where autopsies were conducted. Toxicology results won't be available for another four to six weeks. Noe isn't willing to say if the deaths were accidental.