Autopsy Results Still Pending for 4 Killed in Fire

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in southeast Missouri are hoping that autopsies will help in the investigation of a fire that killed four people.



The blaze broke out Friday near Morehouse. Names of the victims -- two women, a man and a 1-month-old child -- have not been released.



New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens told the Sikeston Standard Democrat that autopsies were conducted Saturday, but results were still pending.



The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Stevens said there is no evidence of foul play, but a final ruling on the cause of the fire has not been determined.