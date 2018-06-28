Autopsy: Suspect killed by St. Louis police was shot in back

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police chief said an autopsy shows that an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by an officer this week died from a single wound in the back.

Police Chief Sam Dotson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the location of Mansur Ball-Bey's wound neither proves nor disproves two officers' accounts that Ball-Bey pointed a gun at them before they shot at him Wednesday.

Dotson said that "just because he was shot in the back doesn't mean he was running away."

An attorney for Ball-Bey's family said witnesses told him Ball-Bey was unarmed.

A University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist, David Klinger, said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled it constitutional for police to shoot someone in the back if they believe that person could be a threat.