Autopsy underway for inmate who died at Jefferson City prison

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Corrections said it is waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an inmate's death.

Derion Henderson, 24, died on October 7 at the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. He had been there since February 2011 serving a sentence for murder and tampering.

In 2009, Henderson led police in Uplands Park, a village in St. Louis County, on a chase. During the chase, Henderson ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle, killing one person and injuring four.

The family of Lashanna Snipes, the woman who died, won a lawsuit against Uplands Park police.