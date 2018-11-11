Auxvasse Bus Driver Charged with Manslaughter

FULTON (AP) - A central Missouri bus driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a 6-year-old boy who was struck by a bus.

A felony charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter was filed Friday against 77-year-old Willie Leonberger, of Auxvasse. He was the driver of a North Callaway County School

District bus that struck Hunter Pitt shortly after the boy had gotten off the bus in January.

No one immediately returned a telephone message left Friday by The Associated Press at a phone number listed for Leonberger. An attorney for the school district told The Fulton Sun that Leonberger has not been driving a bus while the investigation was ongoing.

The charge Leonberger faces is punishable by up to four years in prison.