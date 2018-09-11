Auxvasse faces another boil water advisory

AUXVASSE - The city of Auxvasse issued another water boil advisory Wednesday, following one Monday.

The city clerk, Missy Hooks, said approximately 430 homes will probably be affected. An earlier water boil order, which went into effect at noon on Monday, has not been lifted. The order will continue until water sample results indicate no contaminants.

The city said a temporary water cut off would allow the city to transfer service from the old water system to the new water system.

Residents should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking, according to the city. Residents can clean dishes with clean tap water containing one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions can call the Auxvasse City Hall at (573) 386-2227.