Auxvasse Gets New Restaurant

Auxvasse area residents don't have that problem any longer because the town's first family restaurant in years is opening its doors and serving customers.

Patty Burch said Auxvasse had the craving for years.

"There isn't any place in Auxvasse to eat," she complained.

Starting Monday, she started feed Auxvasse's hunger.

"I had about 10 people come up yesterday wanting to eat."

Burch said she's ready to serve, and no reservations needed. Patty's Cafe opened for business at 7 a.m. and already expected a crowd for lunch.