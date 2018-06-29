Auxvasse issues another boil water order
AUXVASSE - Auxvasse officials issued another boil water order Tuesday as crews planned to make new water line connections.
The City Clerk said the northeast section of the city would be without water. That area includes Prarie Street, Pine Street, North Mary Street, Morgan Street and North Elm Street. Only residents on the northeast side of town would be affected, and the shut off could last for several hours, according to a news release.
Anyone under the boil order should take the following precautions:
- Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking
- Clean dishes by submerging them in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.
Tuesday's boil order was at least the fourth for the city since April 20. All four had to do with the city's new water system.
Anyone with questions about the boil order was asked to call Auxvasse city hall at (573) 386-2227
