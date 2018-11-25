Auxvasse issues city-wide boil water order

AUXVASSE- Auxvasse issued a boil water order effective Wednesday afternoon.

According to the the Auxvasse City Clerk, the city was in the final stage Wednesday morning of their Water System Improvements Project.

The entire city will be without water while crews make main connections to a water tower. The project was expected to begin mid-morning and last for two or three hours.

After the project's completion, residents are told to boil their water until test results come back confirming no contaminants in the water supply.

For previous boil orders, residents were asked to:

Boil water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking

Disinfect dishes by immersing them for at least three minutes in clean tap water with one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

The city said water for bathing did not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions was asked to call Auxvasse City Hall at (573) 386-2227.

The city clerk said residents would be notified of clean water via the city's Facebook page and the Notify Plus Call System.