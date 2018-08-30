Auxvasse man accused of threatening circuit judge

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — A 69-year-old central Missouri man faces a felony charge accusing him of threatening a circuit judge.

Jerry W. Wilkerson of Auxvasse was charged Friday with tampering with a judicial officer.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Boone County sheriff's Detective Tom O'Sullivan says Wilkerson told staff at a Columbia hospital that he wanted to shoot 13th Judicial Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Wilkerson, who's being held on $100,000 cash bond.