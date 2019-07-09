Auxvasse man arrested for robbery

MEXICO - A 19-year-old is in custody after robbing a business on July 5.

Police said surveillance footage caught Davian Locastro, of Auxvasse, forcibly entered a business in the early morning hours near the 2700 block of S Clark.

Prior to the incident, Police said an active warrant was out for Locastro's arrest in Warren County. They said Locastro was likely to be with his family in Audrain County, which helped located and arrest him.

Locastro was taken to the Audrain County Jail for the warrant and the case for the Mexico burglary.