Auxvasse police chief reinstated after social media complaint

AUXVASSE— Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer has been reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media, according to a statement from the City of Auxvasse.

A citizen complained about posts on Suedmeyer's personal Facebook page. Suedmeyer was placed on administrative leave on June 11.

He was reinstated June 12 with a "verbal warning" according to the statement.