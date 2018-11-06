Auxvasse Woman Missing After Fire

AUXVASSE - Callaway County Sheriff's Dept. officials responded to a fire early Friday morning near Auxvasse and found the body of an unidentifiable male victim.

Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane said autopsy results revealed the man was dead before the fire started and is now investigating the case a homicide.

Crane said authorities are also looking for a female family member named Amanda Wieberg.

Wieberg's vehicle was found in Mexico earlier on Friday.