Aviles' Sac Fly Lifts Kansas City Past Oakland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Mike Aviles' sacrifice fly scored Jarrod Dyson from third base Saturday night, lifting Kansas City past Oakland 4-3, the Royals' sixth walkoff win this season.

Billy Butler singled leading off the ninth against Brandon McCarthy (1-3), who experienced his second complete-game loss of the year.

Dyson, a pinch-runner, sped to third when Jeff Francoeur singled. Rookie Eric Hosmer, who earlier singled for his first major league hit, was walked intentionally, bringing Aviles to the plate.

Joakim Soria (2-0) worked the ninth and got the victory.

McCarthy, who retired the first 14 batters, went eight innings plus four batters, gave up seven hits and four runs, with two walks and three strikeouts.