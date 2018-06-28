Axium Plastics bringing jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A new plastics plant will open later this year in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that Axium plastics will open a new manufacturing facility. The business will provide 70 new jobs for the city.
President and CEO of the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce Randy Allen said he is excited about the new opportunities the facility will bring.
"It's 70 new jobs for the community, in the manufacturing sector," he said. "The manufacturing sector is not growing around the country as fast as we would like, so this is bringing a new company to the community is always a good thing."
Axium evaluated several communities including St. Louis, Kansas City and Chicago before selecting Jefferson City. It will take over an empty building on Shamrock Road located in the Partnership Business Park. The shell building is 50,000 square feet and the company is adding an additional 75,000 for a total of 125,000 square feet.