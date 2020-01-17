B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - A B-2 Stealth Bomber, supported by Team Whiteman’s maintenance Airmen and a ground crew of pilots, will fly over Sunday's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium at 2:05 p.m.

The bomber is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 45 miles east of Kansas City. The base described it in a press release as "America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft."

It will be the second consecutive playoff game in which the 509th Bomb Wing participates in a flyover, as they did so prior to the Chiefs' victory over the Houston Texans last week.

With the win over the Texans, the Chiefs punched their ticket to their second consecutive AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last January.

The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the 2 seed, led by star third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They'll face the upstart 6 seed Tennessee Titans, who pulled off road upsets over the defending champion Patriots and the 1 seed Baltimore Ravens for the chance to come to Arrowhead.