JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City.
The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend.
B.R.A.K.E.S. is taught by professional racers and stunt drivers and even some law enforcement officials, including one racer who has competed in multiple Indy 500s. This unique combination of skilled drivers and law enforcement allows the kids to learn about the laws they use while driving everyday and experience high risk scenarios that they may have never seen before.
The course includes a class involving hands-on training in a variety of different scenarios. These scenarios include panic braking, a distraction course, crash avoidance in highway scenarios, high speed slaloms and the crowd favorite skid path.
"We didn't know what to expect," Christy Milligan, one parent, said. "We saw online what it was about, there was so much, it really covers everything."
"If these scenarios would have happened on the road, I maybe could have figured them out, but probably not," Brett Milligan, a teenage student at the training, said.
"But now if any of these things were to happen I would probably be more controlled and handle it better." Brett Milligan said.
For the instructors of this non-profit, the motivation to educate these kids and parents comes from the founder of B.R.A.K.E.S.
B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 after Top Fuel drag racer Doug Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. Lead instructor Bill Dillashaw, who has been teaching with B.R.A.K.E.S. for ten years, wants to spread this knowledge as much as he can.
"I don't know you, but I'll love you because I don't want you to get the same phone call that Doug got," Dillashaw said.
B.R.A.K.E.S. has been traveling across the country providing these educational sessions every weekend since 2008. They have had over 100,000 parents and teenagers come through their program, and the difference shows in the statistics. Teens who graduate from B.R.A.K.E.S. are 64% less likely to be involved in a crash in their first three years of driving, according to B.R.A.K.E.S.
Today, the course, which is free of charge and features hands-on skills exercises, is taught by professional instructors in a fleet of new vehicles donated by Kia Motors America.
For more information, including a complete schedule of events, and to register for a school, visit their website.